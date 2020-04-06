From Growth Beacon to Storm Shelter: How the Nasdaq-100 May Provide Safety during the Coronavirus Crisis and Coming Recession

By Mark Marex, Product Development Specialist

For the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), 2019 marked the culmination of an extraordinary decade of performance driven by its constituents’ unparalleled growth and innovation. It also coincided with the 20th anniversary of the launch of the QQQ ETF, which tracks NDX and has become one of the largest exchange traded funds in the world (and perhaps the most popular product outside of the S&P 500). At the end of 2009, NDX was just beginning to recover from the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, which triggered the worst recession in 80 years and one of the all-time scariest bear markets in history. For those who were invested in NDX at year-end 2009, the rewards during the past 10 years have been superb: 369% on a price-return basis, and 426% on a total return basis through year-end 2019. The index’s outperformance of the S&P 500 (SPX) is likely beyond what most financial forecasters could have guessed 10 years ago, and even gives the dot-com bubble of the 1990s a run for its money. The difference now being, of course, that NDX constituents are generally much more mature, diversified companies with exceptional fundamentals – from revenues to cash flow to dividends – underpinning their market valuations.

Given the acute impact of the Coronavirus crisis on equity valuations so far in 2020, it is worth considering the relative strengths of the Nasdaq-100 compared to the broader US, as well as global, equity markets. In addition to highly favorable fundamentals, NDX has demonstrated its superiority to SPX from a risk perspective, buttressed by its unique mix of sector exposures.

A Brief History of the Nasdaq-100 during the Great Financial Crisis

On a price-return closing basis, NDX declined 53.7% from its peak of 2,238.98 on Oct 31, 2007, to its low of 1,036.51 on November 20, 2008. On the other hand, SPX declined 56.8% from its peak of 1,565.15 on October 9, 2007, to its low of 676.53 on March 9, 2009. In and of itself, it is noteworthy that the bottoming process for SPX took almost 4 months longer than for the NDX. Furthermore, although the Nasdaq-100 had been rightly viewed from its early days as a higher-growth index with concomitantly higher volatility, its observed volatility during this period was often lower than that of SPX. Specifically, from October 24, 2008, thru March 25, 2009, the CBOE Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VXN) closed at a level below that of the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) almost 80% of the time (81 out of 104 trading days).

Compare that history to what we have seen year-to-date in 2020, and a pattern begins to emerge:

Since March 9, the VXN has closed at a level below that of the VIX 90% of the time (10 out of 11 trading days thru March 23). Prior to March 9, the VIX was lower than VXN every single day of the year.

