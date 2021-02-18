From fertiliser to fuel, Norwegians join forces to produce green ammonia

Adds detail

OSLO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Norway's Statkraft STATKF.UL and Aker Horizons, a unit of investment firm Aker AKER.OL, have joined chemicals firm Yara YAR.OL in electrifying and decarbonising a plant in Norway to produce zero carbon ammonia, the companies said on Thursday.

Yara, one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers, aims to eliminate CO2 emissions from the 500,000-tonnes-a-year plant in Porsgrunn in southern Norway.

"Provided that power is available at the site and the required public co-funding is in place, the project could be realised within 5-7 years," Yara said in a statement.

In partnership with renewable energy provider Statkraft, Yara will produce ammonia using renewable electricity rather than fossil fuel energy.

The partners will also jointly explore the potential for green ammonia production at a site in northern Norway.

Yara, one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen fertilisers, is banking on ammonia produced without fossil fuel becoming a preferred zero-carbon shipping fuel, as well as on opportunities in existing fertilisers and industrial applications.

Converting the Porsgrunn site would be faster and more cost-effective than building a new plant, Yara's Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said.

"However, realising this innovative project will require good incentive frameworks and support from the authorities," he added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Victoria Klesty; editing by Gwladys Fouche and Barbara Lewis)

