From Dogs Playing Piano To Robots In Your Shoes, And TVs You Can See Through: Tech Just Got Weirder And Way Cooler At CES 2024

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 is over, and we were witness to some unique and seemingly weird technology products. Some of these products might not make sense right away, but still, they are a testament to a unique idea resulting in their creation in the first place.

CES is the world's biggest trade show for consumer electronics, and every year, companies show off everything from cutting-edge display technologies that seem too surreal to what might look like a strange, alien creation.

We have compiled some of the weirdest and most unique tech products that were launched at CES 2024.

Weirdest Launches At CES 2024 Rabbit R1

Source: Rabbit

The Rabbit R1 is a pocket-sized AI assistant that uses applications on a user's smartphone on their behalf. It is priced at $199 and features a 2.88-inch touchscreen.

Rabbit has already received 20,000 pre-orders for the device, which are expected to be delivered between May-June 2024.

Olcean Ultra X Smart Toothbrush

Source: Olcean

Next up is the Olcean Ultra X smart toothbrush, which is probably the "smartest" toothbrush out there. It features an interactive touchscreen, but that's not all. It uses bone-conduction technology and AI to provide real-time feedback on your brushing. So, if you're brushing your teeth wrong, your toothbrush will now tell you to stop it and do it right.

The toothbrush, already available in Europe, will be available in the US this fall with a price tag of $130.

LG Signature T OLED TV

Source: LG

The LG Signature T OLED TV uses the company's transparent OLED screen technology and is claimed to be the "World's first Wireless Transparent OLED TV". The TV, which features a 77-inch transparent 4K OLED panel, becomes transparent when turned off.

Samsung has also showcased its transparent MICRO LED display TV at the CES 2024.

C Seed N1 137-inch MicroLED TV

Source: C Seed

CES 2024 witnessed another wacky and highly luxurious TV launch – this time, from C Seed. The company launched a 137-inch foldable MicroLED TV, the N1.

One of the only two such models, the custom-made TV, is priced at $200,000. It can be folded into a compact rectangular box when not in use.

Samsung Ballie

Source: Samsung

Samsung Ballie is an AI companion robot for your home, which is expected to go into production this year. It can assist you with your tasks and control your home’s IoT devices.

It can even project videos, which can be used to view tutorials, recipes, or just entertainment. In its demo, the company also showcased that Ballie can take care of your pet while you are away, from feeding it to keeping it entertained.

Zoo Gears TheButter

Source: Zoo Gears

Have you ever wondered if your dog can join your music sessions and play along with you? Zoo Gears TheButter is here to teach your dog to play the piano. TheButter is a four-key instrument that can be played by your pet simply by following the sequence of the lights on the button.

When the buttons are pressed, it plays a few notes of the song that you have loaded it with.

Kohler Smart Toilet

Source: Kohler

Thanks to Kohler, which introduced a $10,500 smart toilet to simplify your time in the washroom, your toilet is also getting smarter. It offers a heated seat, personalized cleansing and dryer functions, advanced flush options, built-in speakers, ambient lighting, and more.

Shift Robotics Moonwalker X

Source: Shift Robotics

The Moonwalker X from Shift Robotics is here, and they bring AI to your shoes. The robotic shoes, equipped with six wheels on each shoe, are aimed at making you faster and reducing the effort required to move while also offering improved shock absorption. It uses AI to offer users better control in tight spaces.

Photo: Courtesy LG on Flickr

