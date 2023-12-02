From 'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Surge To Bitcoin's ETF Approval And Possible BTC Boom: Crypto Weekend Roundup

The cryptocurrency market experienced a whirlwind of action over the week. From Shiba Inu’s burn rate skyrocketing to the influx of Kissinger-themed tokens, the digital currency landscape was anything but dull. Here’s a recap of the top stories:

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets – Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin killer,’ saw its burn rate amplify by an impressive 500% in a single day. An estimated 83 million SHIB tokens disappeared from its supply, indicating a sudden and calculated move by holders to shrink the coin's supply. An unidentified entity reportedly incinerated 82 million SHIB tokens within a mere half-hour. Read the full article here.

Death Spurs Kissinger Tokens – Following the death of the 100-year-old former U.S. Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, at least 9 tokens were created in his name. These Kissinger-themed coins attracted over $307,000 in trading volume. A wrapped Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) token led the pack, soaring over 5,700% within an hour of its introduction on Uniswap. Read the full article here.

See Also: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 10,000% Thanks To This Good Samaritan

Bitcoin ETF Decision Looms – Scott Johnsson, a general partner at Van Buren Capital, has outlined an “official” date range for when regulators might greenlight Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). Based on information from Sherry Haywood of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, approval is anticipated between Jan. 5 and Jan. 10, 2024. Read the full article here.

Crypto Market Braces for Shift – A pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst predicts a gradual decline for several prominent cryptocurrencies, including Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and the decentralized finance (DeFi) token Rune RUNE/USD. The analyst’s focus was on specific technical indicators, particularly the .382 Fibonacci retracement levels and the 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the four-hour charts. Read the full article here.

Predicting a Bitcoin Boom – Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Chainlink, Ocean Protocol, and Polkadot could witness significant price movements, analysts suggest. Bitcoin is projected to reach $524,000 over the next four years based on its historical performance during its halving cycles, according to a forecast from on-chain analyst PlanB. Read the full article here.

Stay tuned for more updates from the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Explains Why Ivanka’s Testimony In NY Civil Case, Her ‘Shady Loan’ Threatens ‘House Of Card

Cryptocurrency Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Navdeep Yadav

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.