From Being Fired To Being Famous: Slutty Vegan's CEO On Turning Loss Into Gain

For Pinky Cole, the entrepreneurial force behind the vegan sensation Slutty Vegan, losing a job to leading a thriving business is her tale of resilience.

What Happened: Cole's professional rebirth has culminated in a successful $100 million brand that has changed the fast-food landscape.

In 2018, Cole's job as a casting director for OWN Network's "Iyanla: Fix My Life" ended abruptly. Initially stung by her dismissal, Cole soon realized it was a disguised blessing.

"Getting fired was the best thing that could have happened to me because it made me go all in on my business," she told CNBC last month.

The day she was terminated coincided with a visit from celebrity Snoop Dogg to Slutty Vegan, hinting at the venture's potential.

Opening her first storefront in early 2019, Cole watched as Slutty Vegan's popularity surged. Despite its success, she also shared her past business challenges with CNBC, including a Jamaican eatery she ran that burned down in 2016. The burned-down restaurant led to a $17,000 wage garnishment, teaching her the importance of hiring “a proper accountant” to handle business taxes, she said.

Slutty Vegan's valuation has since soared to $100 million, according to a separate interview Cole did with Forbes, and now boasts locations across Georgia, New York and Texas.

According to CNBC, Cole's advice to those facing setbacks is to take action, even if it's just a single step. "If you can have the courage enough to make that first move, all the desires of your heart — and the things that scare the hell out of you — will be easy to you," Cole advises.

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

