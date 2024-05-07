From Avalanche to Bitcoin to Chainlink: 3 Top Cryptos for Future Growth

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With all the fear, uncertainty and doubt of the crypto market, sometimes you just need to enter a long position and go on about your life. Cryptos with random, heady price swings that could either make you richer overnight or take you to the cleaners don’t fit the bill. Instead, you want top cryptos for growth that will yield handsome dividends if you’re patient enough.

These projects are great candidates for some of the top cryptos for growth in the future.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is a top crypto for future growth for several reasons. First, it’s the cryptocurrency with the most name recognition. BTC is always in vogue — purely by virtue of being the pioneering crypto. Unlike most altcoins that have to keep rolling out the next cool feature to stay marketable, Bitcoin just has to be…Bitcoin.

Then you have spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which opened up a wave of institutional money into Bitcoin. We’re only four months in, and spot Bitcoin ETFs have hauled in $53 billion in the U.S. alone.

And according to BlackRock’s head of digital assets, Robert Mitchnick, who was speaking to CoinDesk, we’re likely to see more types of institutional investors making a foray into the asset “in the coming months.”

In addition, it’s Bitcoin that always set the tone for the crypto market. If the market is rallying, just know Bitcoin is front and center. That’s to say Bitcoin is always poised for future growth at any time.

Chainlink (LINK-USD)

Looking at Chainlink (LINK-USD)’s price pattern this year, the token doesn’t feature the type of dramatic price swings that can make a huge difference to your portfolio in either way.

However, when you zoom out a bit, you’ll notice LINK fetched $21 at various points in March — an appreciation of 200% from the average of $7 that it traded at for the better part of last October.

What’s more, analysts predict a bright future for Chainlink. One such prediction is by the crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe, who sees the token reaching as high as $40 in the coming months.

Chainlink was the first blockchain platform to solve the problem of smart contracts being able to access external data. Blockchains, which power smart contracts, are by nature isolated from real-life information sources.

Right now, Chainlink is the king of decentralized oracles — which positions it well among the top cryptos for growth.

Avalanche (AVAX-USD)

Avalanche (AVAX-USD) is one of many third-generation blockchains dubbed “Ethereum killers.” The crypto has the ability to support decentralized applications (dapps) and smart contracts like Ethereum (ETH-USD) — but cheaper.

The Avalanche ecosystem has been having a grand year. On March 6, the team released the Durango upgrade. This upgrade features Teleporter — a communication platform that will allow blockchains supported by Avalanche to exchange data such as tokens, NFTs or oracle feeds seamlessly.

In April, Avalanche announced its integration with payments company Stripe. This integration means users can buy AVAX directly on their Stripe app without going on an exchange.

AVAX’s price climbed 50% on the Durango upgrade news over the next two weeks. But what’s even more remarkable is the token has secured gains of over 250% from October to now.

That trajectory shows steady growth over the past seven months and marks out AVAX as one of the top cryptos for growth going forward.

