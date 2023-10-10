From Apple Executive To BBQ Maestro: Dan Defossey's Culinary Journey In Mexico City

From the bustling streets of New York to the vibrant heart of Mexico City, Dan Defossey's journey is a testament to the unpredictable twists of life. While he once envisioned a future in politics, destiny had other plans, leading him to the world of Texas-style BBQ in the heart of Mexico.

What Happened: Originally from Long Island, New York, Defossey began his political career. However, a shift in trajectory saw him teaching in Texas and later joining Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) in New York as an educator.

His role at Apple soon evolved, and by 2009, he was leading the charge as the head of marketing in education for Latin America, prompting a move to Mexico City, as reported by CNBC.

It was during a 2013 hiking trip with his friend, Roberto Luna, that a new idea took root: To open a restaurant. "We had no idea how to operate a restaurant and were basically learning on the fly," Defossey shared.

Despite the challenges, the duo was determined. They purchased an Airstream in Texas, transported it to Mexico City, and transformed it into their first Texas-style BBQ eatery.

Defossey recognized the gap in the market, stating, "There were no barbecue restaurants here in the city; we are so close to the United States. Mexicans love meat."

Their unique venture, Pinche Gringo, which translates to "Darn American," was a nod to their endeavor.

"It gave us a bit of humility, which I think brought down a wall and allowed our Mexican customers to be more open to something that was very unique and different," he said.

The initial days of the business were tough. "We gave a sample of our food to some dogs in the neighborhood. The dogs didn't eat it," Defossey recounted. But a positive review from a local journalist changed their fortunes, drawing a consistent stream of customers.

Defossey's commitment to authenticity set them apart.

"I do not have tortillas. I do not have agua Jamaica, agua horchata. I don’t have chilis toreados. And the most sacrilegious thing is that I do not have limes and Mexicans love limes on things," he emphasized, aiming to offer a genuine Texas BBQ experience.

From their humble Airstream beginnings, they expanded to form Grupo Chilangogringo, now boasting seven establishments, including the expansive Pinche Gringo BBQ warehouse.

In 2022, the group's revenue soared to over $9 million. With a team of 105 dedicated employees, the company sells 15 to 20 metric tons of meat monthly.

"This is the power of being able to share my beautiful American culture with Mexico. And this is how I can give back to the country that has embraced me so much," Defossey said.

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

