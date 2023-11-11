From Aldi to Costco: Here’s How Much a Steak Dinner Will Cost You From These 5 Stores

Where can you get a steak dinner for less than the price of a McDonald’s Happy Meal? According to the latest Consumer Price Index Data, food prices continue to rise this fall. The price of food-at-home rose by 0.1% between August 2023 and September 2023, and was 2.4% higher year-over-year.

Similar: 10 Costco Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Some food prices are rising faster than others. While the price of beef stayed flat in September, the cost of potatoes dropped by 2%.

Of course, these are nationwide statistics that don’t necessarily tell you how much more (or less) specific grocery items will cost at your local stores. With some savvy shopping strategies, you can save money on family meals. To give you an idea of the best places to shop, we evaluated the price of a steak dinner at five different national stores.

Aldi

Choice Angus Top Sirloin: $7.99/lb. – $14.38 per package

$7.99/lb. – $14.38 per package Grass-fed Ribeye: $12.29/lb. – $14.50 per package

$12.29/lb. – $14.50 per package Filet Mignon: N/A

N/A Farmer’s Promise Russet Potatoes: $4.39 for 5 lbs.

$4.39 for 5 lbs. Fresh Broccoli Crowns: $2.46 each – 1.89 per pound

$2.46 each – 1.89 per pound Countryside Creamery Butter Quarters: $1.99/lb.

Total Cost for All Ingredients

Sirloin Dinner: $23.22

$23.22 Ribeye Dinner: $23.34

$23.34 Filet Mignon Dinner: N/A

Price Per Meal (cost divided by 4 people)

Sirloin: $5.80

$5.80 Ribeye: $5.83

$5.83 Filet Mignon: N/A

Walmart

Choice Angus Sirloin: $12.94/lb. – $10.74 avg. price per package

$12.94/lb. – $10.74 avg. price per package Beef Choice Angus Ribeye Steak: $15.97/lb. – $25 avg. price per package

$15.97/lb. – $25 avg. price per package Choice Angus Petite Filet Mignon: $21.82/lb. – $16.91 per package

$21.82/lb. – $16.91 per package Simply Perfect Russet Potatoes: $2.83 for 5 lbs.

$2.83 for 5 lbs. Fresh Broccoli Crowns: $1.25 each

$1.25 each Great Value Salted Butter: $3.98/lb.

Total Cost for All Ingredients

Sirloin Dinner: $18.80

$18.80 Ribeye Dinner: $33.06

$33.06 Filet Mignon Dinner: $24.97

Price Per Meal (cost divided by 4 people except where indicated)

Sirloin: $4.70

$4.70 Ribeye: $8.27

$8.27 Filet Mignon: (divided by 2) $12.48

Target

Good & Gather USDA Choice Angus Top Sirloin Steak: $10.99/lb.- $30.22 max price per package

$10.99/lb.- $30.22 max price per package Good & Gather USDA Choice Angus Ribeye: $16.89/lb. – $22.80 max price per package

$16.89/lb. – $22.80 max price per package Good & Gather USDA Choice Angus Beef Tenderloin (Filet Mignon): $23.79/lb. – $28.07 max price per package

$23.79/lb. – $28.07 max price per package Broccoli Florets: $2.59 for 12 oz. bag

$2.59 for 12 oz. bag Good & Gather Butter: $3.99/lb.

$3.99/lb. Good & Gather Russet Potatoes: $2.99 for 5 lbs.

Total Cost for All Ingredients

Sirloin Dinner: $39.79

$39.79 Ribeye Dinner: $32.37

$32.37 Filet Mignon Dinner: $37.64

Price Per Meal (cost divided by 4 people except where indicated)

Sirloin: (divided by 8) $4.97

(divided by 8) $4.97 Ribeye: $8.09

$8.09 Filet Mignon: $9.41

Whole Foods

Choice Top Sirloin Steak: $13.99/lb.

$13.99/lb. Choice Beef Ribeye Steak: $27.99/lb.

$27.99/lb. Filet Mignon: N/A

N/A Russet Potatoes: $2.99 for 5 lbs.

$2.99 for 5 lbs. 365 Whole Foods Market Broccoli Florets: $3.29 for 12 oz. bag

$3.29 for 12 oz. bag 365 Whole Foods Market Salted Butter: $3.99/lb.

Total Cost for All Ingredients

Sirloin Dinner: $24.26

$24.26 Ribeye Dinner: $38.26

$38.26 Filet Mignon Dinner: N/A

Price Per Meal (cost divided by 4 people)

Sirloin: $6.06

$6.06 Ribeye: $9.56

$9.56 Filet Mignon: N/A

Costco

Kirkland Signature Choice Sirloin: $8.19/lb. – $38.41 per package (5 steaks)

$8.19/lb. – $38.41 per package (5 steaks) Kirkland Signature Choice Ribeye: $14.20/lb. – $79.24 per package (4 steaks)

$14.20/lb. – $79.24 per package (4 steaks) Kirkland Signature Choice Filet Mignon: $25.13/lb. – $70.62 (6 steaks)

$25.13/lb. – $70.62 (6 steaks) Kirkland Signature Salted Butter : $3.82/lb., must buy 4 lbs.

: $3.82/lb., must buy 4 lbs. Baking Potatoes: $3.26 for 5 lbs., must buy 10 lbs.

$3.26 for 5 lbs., must buy 10 lbs. Broccoli Florets: $2/lb., must buy 6 lbs.

Total Cost for All Ingredients (costs divided for mass quantities of butter, potatoes, and broccoli for an equal comparison)

Sirloin Dinner: $47.49

$47.49 Ribeye Dinner: $88.32

$88.32 Filet Mignon Dinner: $79.70

Price Per Meal

Sirloin: (divided by 5) $9.50

(divided by 5) $9.50 Ribeye: (divided by 4) $22.08

(divided by 4) $22.08 Filet Mignon: (divided by 6) $13.28

Observations

The biggest cost to a steak dinner is your choice of protein, the steak. But we were surprised to find such a wide range of prices amongst the lower-cost items, with butter ranging from $1.99 per pound to nearly $4 per pound, even for store brands.

Prices for potatoes remained roughly the same across stores, with Aldi as the outlier, charging more than a dollar more than other stores – even the notably pricey Whole Foods Market. The price of broccoli also varied, with Walmart coming in cheapest for broccoli crowns and Costco offering the lowest price for a bag of broccoli florets, at $2 per pound, although you have to buy 6 pounds to reap the rewards. Target’s 12 oz. bag for $2.59 is your best value if you only eat that much broccoli after it spoils.

Depending on how close you live to certain stores – and how much time you have available to shop – these price comparisons make a strong case for visiting multiple grocery stores and making a list in advance to take advantage of low prices. There’s also a strong case for stocking up on staples (like potatoes and butter) when you see them selling for less than usual.

Which Store Sells the Cheapest Steak Dinner?

When it comes down to it, where can you get all the makings of a steak dinner for the least amount of money? As you can see on the chart below, Aldi has the lowest price per pound on Sirloin or Ribeye steak right now. For the coveted filet mignon, you’ll have to go to Walmart for the greatest savings, where you can get two filets for $21.82 per pound.

For the lowest cost outlay at one time, choose the sirloin dinner with all the ingredients purchased from Walmart for just $18.80. Walmart is the only store where you can buy a steak dinner for four people for less than $20.

At Walmart, the price per meal for a sirloin dinner for four people is only $4.70. That’s less than the price of a McDonald’s Happy Meal in many places in 2023, according to ItsYummi.com.

For the cheapest ribeye meal, Aldi is the cheapest, with enough Angus beef for four people, plus your potatoes and veggies, for just $23.34. At $5.83 per meal, Aldi also offers the lowest price for a ribeye dinner.

For the cheapest filet mignon meal, overall, Walmart wins $24.97 for your beef and all the sides. But that only provides enough steak for two people, with less than 3/4s of a pound in the average package.

Target has the better value for a bigger family, offering about 1-1/3 lbs. of filet mignon and costing roughly $9.41 per person to feed a family of four.

Lowest Price Steak Per Pound Store Price Sirloin: Aldi $7.99 Ribeye: Aldi $12.29 Filet Mignon Walmart $21.82

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: We priced out USDA Choice sirloin, ribeye, and filet mignon to cover a wide range of budgets. We added a baked potato (with butter), and fresh broccoli to complete the meal. We used the company websites or Instacart (for Costco and Aldi) to find prices. Walmart and Aldi only offered Angus or grass-fed beef, which is usually pricier, but these stores had competitive pricing for these better cuts compared to the other stores we researched. Local prices may vary and are accurate online as of November 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: From Aldi to Costco: Here’s How Much a Steak Dinner Will Cost You From These 5 Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.