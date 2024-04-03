From $50 to $50,000: 3 Stocks Under $100 That Could Skyrocket Your Wealth by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

InvestorPlace contributor Omor Ibne Ehsan recently recommended three stocks trading under $20, which investors could turn $100 in each of these into $10,000 by 2026. I will double down on that premise, suggesting three stocks under $100 to buy that will make you $50,000 by 2026.

With a maximum total investment of $300 ($100 per stock), generating a compound annual growth rate of 450% is virtually impossible. It’s more the idea that these three stocks have the revenue and profit potential to deliver supersized returns.

Where should one look for such stocks?

I’d look at holdings from ETFs focused on aggressive growth, such as the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ). Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, a collection of 100 non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq.

Here are my three choices for stocks under $100 to buy.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is one of the smaller names in the Nasdaq 100, with a market capitalization of $42.68 billion. Its share price, as I write this, is $88, well under the $100 mark.

The digital advertising platform is the antithesis of Google and Facebook. It’s become so big that its market cap is almost identical to ad agencies Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

It focuses on companies that operate on the “open internet,” not the closed shop that is Google and Facebook. It places digital ads at scale for companies such as Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in return for a 20% commission on those ads.

However, compared to Google’s ad revenue, TTD is a blip on the radar.

“Global ad spending is approaching $1trn. Just $10bn of that, or 1%, went through ttd last year. Google’s revenues, mostly from digital ads, were a stonking $307bn,” The Economist’s March 27 edition of Schumpeter stated.

There are risks associated with targeting streaming platforms and other subscription-type apps that rely on limited ads to grow revenues. The biggest risk being that a platform’s audience falls significantly, reducing the value of The Trade Desk’s service and commission rate. However, it’s a business model that appears to be working.

Over the last three years, its revenues have grown by 63% to $1.95 billion. During this time period its operating income has increased 61% to $200.5 million.

It’s got a shot.

Copart (CPRT)

Source: Gena Melendrez / Shutterstock.com

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) earns money from online vehicle auctions conducted in 11 countries including the U.S. and Canada. It sells more than three million vehicles annually to customers in more than 190 countries. Its market cap is more than $13 billion higher than The Trade Desk.

In March, Copart celebrated its 30th year as a public company. Since its IPO in March 1994, its shares have appreciated more than 36,000%.

Copart owns the real estate on which its facilities are operated, keeping it at the forefront of the online auction business, even when it might be cheaper to lease the land.

“For example, at any given moment, it is “cheaper” to lease than to buy the facilities through which we serve our customers.” Co-CEOs Jay Adair and Jeff Liaw stated in Copart’s 2023 letter to shareholders.

“We know, however, given how difficult it is to permit and develop new facilities, facility ownership is essential to ensuring the long-run sustainability of our service offerings.”

As a result, Copart has invested more than $2 billion over the past five years in buying and developing land. So, it’s not just in the online auction business; it’s also in real estate development, etc.

While it might not reach $50,000 by 2026, you’ll do very well over the long haul.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is the smallest of the three, with a market cap of $39 billion. As I write this, its share price just squeeks in at $94.75.

Its shares have delivered decent performance over the past five years, up nearly double, at a time when the commercial real estate business, especially the office segment, has suffered greatly from an increase in work-from-home and hybrid work arrangements.

CoStar provides real estate data and data analytics to the industry. The recent settlement between the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and class-action plaintiffs should be good news for the company because residential real estate brokers won’t be required to go through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) to list a home.

The company has seen double-digit quarterly sales growth for three years, and recent good news should sustain this trend.

On March 25, RBC Capital Markets increased its target price on CSGP stock by 15% to $109. It maintains an outperform rating on the stock. RBC liked the news that the company’s Homes.com residential real estate platform saw a 29% week-over-week increase in premium agents — defined as the top 25% of agents — to approximately 5,276.

With the changes in agent commissions related to the NAR settlement, CoStar is likely to gain more premium agents.

On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

