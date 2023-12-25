From $10k to $100k in 5 years: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Make a Fortune

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the pulsating realm of small-cap stocks, a select few emerge as trailblazers, poised to revolutionize industries and redefine investment landscapes. Enter the triumphant trio of three under-the-radar companies orchestrating remarkable healthcare, biotechnology and cryptocurrency mining feats. Their ascent from modest beginnings to formidable players commanding markets offers a captivating saga of resilience, innovation and strategic brilliance.

With its mastery of healthcare communication solutions, the first navigates major institutions’ intricate corridors, securing pivotal contracts and foreseeing a future painted with expansion. Meanwhile, the second one weaves a tapestry of diversified revenues through strategic collaborations and inventive biotech portfolios, sculpting the future of therapeutic advancements. The third, in the throes of the cryptocurrency whirlwind, scales mining capacities amidst market gyrations, all while eyeing the forthcoming Bitcoin halving with a calculated fervor.

Read more for an odyssey through their maneuvers, dissecting their strategies and unveiling the potential that positions these unsung heroes as catalysts for fortune-making returns.

Spok (SPOK)

Source: THICHA SATAPITANON / Shutterstock

Spok’s (NASDAQ:SPOK) progress in securing significant multiyear engagement contracts with prominent healthcare systems indicates its ability to expand its customer base. For instance. Spok’s impressive 38% year-over-year increase in software operations bookings over the first nine months of 2023. This reflects the company’s success in securing substantial contracts.

There are notable contracts with large nonprofit integrated academic healthcare systems, leading academic teaching hospitals, and comprehensive cancer centers. This demonstrates Spok’s competitive edge and ability to address the communication demands of major healthcare institutions.

Additionally, the company maintains valuable relationships with over 2,200 healthcare facilities, including prominent hospitals in the U.S. This signifies Spok’s solid customer base and recurrent revenue through regular purchases and maintenance renewals. The company’s solutions’ extensive use in these facilities and the renewal of maintenance contracts highlight its ability to provide indispensable services and retain long-term customers.

Fundamentally, the significant contracts and partnerships established by Spok indicate its market leadership and position as a trusted provider of communication solutions in the healthcare sector. The company’s ability to secure multiyear contracts with major healthcare institutions hints at a promising trajectory for sustained revenue growth. This also signifies further penetration into the healthcare market and continued expansion of its customer base.

Spok’s consistent guidance revisions throughout 2023 reflect increasing revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations. This highlights the company’s strong financial performance and optimistic outlook. Also, the continuous increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance across each quarterly report in 2023 demonstrates Spok’s confidence in its financial trajectory and growth prospects.

Overall, the projected year-over-year revenue growth (2024) for the first time in the company’s history is a significant milestone, underscoring the company’s value-growth potential and market competitiveness.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

Source: shutterstock.com/Anastasia Zagoruyko

Zymeworks’ (NASDAQ:ZYME) key strengths include revenue diversification and collaboration agreements. There is a substantial increase in revenue, particularly from collaboration agreements with Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ). This demonstrates Zymeworks’ ability to diversify revenue streams beyond traditional means. Also, the $56.3 million generated from development support and drug supply agreements hints at the company’s success in leveraging partnerships for revenue growth.

Fundamentally, the ongoing collaboration with Jazz and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) proves Zymeworks’ focus on long-term strategic partnerships. The collaboration aims for sustained revenue generation and non-dilutive inflows supporting future operations through 2026 and beyond.

Assessing operational restructuring and expense rationalization, the deliberate reduction in workforce and operational restructuring led to a significant decrease in expenses. Particularly a reduction in research and development. Thus, Zymeworks’ ability to optimize costs while maintaining productivity positions the company for improved operational efficiency and reduced financial losses.

Furthermore, there is a decision to vacate long-term leased office space and secure a short-term lease. Financially, the attractive lease arrangement in Bellevue reflects the company’s strategic cost-saving measures while ensuring operational continuity.

Looking ahead, its Advanced R&D Portfolio suggests Zymeworks’ focus on its “5 by 5” pipeline. The pipeline indicates accelerated progress in identifying, nominating, and initiating preclinical programs and new molecules. The nomination of ZW251 as the fourth candidate, a potential first-in-class glypican-3 (GPC3) targeting topoisomerase (TOPO) inhibitor antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for hepatocellular carcinoma, highlights the company’s focus on therapeutic innovation and diversification.

Overall, the emphasis on ADCs and multi-specific antibody therapeutics, combined with proprietary technologies such as TOPO payloads and immune cell engagers, positions Zymeworks as a pioneer in developing cutting-edge biologics.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Source: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) has consistently scaled its mining capacity and hash rate, reflecting the company’s strategic approach to expansion. There is a significant uptrend in exahash per second. The metric is rising to 6.1 by September 2023 and 6.3 by October 2023, signifying substantial growth within a short span.

This steady increase aligns with the company’s targeted plans to capitalize on market opportunities leading up to Bitcoin’s halving in April 2024. Bitfarms’ ability to continually enhance its mining capabilities showcases a well-executed strategy. Hence, this strategy aimed to maximize its position in the Bitcoin mining cycle.

Despite the challenges posed by network difficulty fluctuations, Bitfarms has maintained consistent revenue streams. The company has recorded $35 million in revenue for Q2 and Q3 of 2023. This steadiness demonstrates the company’s operational resilience and adaptability in a volatile market environment.

Although there was a slight reduction in Bitcoin earnings during Q3 2023, despite increased network difficulty, Bitfarm’s ability to sustain revenue amid such challenges highlights its agility and capacity to navigate industry fluctuations. Additionally, the company has an adjusted EBITDA of $7 million in Q3 2023, reflecting a continued focus on operational sustainability and profitability despite market complexities.

Finally, the company has plans to deploy highly efficient miners, such as the Bitmain S21s and T21s. This underlines its focus on technological upgrades to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. Therefore, this strategic approach aligns with Bitfarm’s objective to capitalize on geographical advantages and technological advancements for competitive advantage in the Bitcoin mining industry.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post From $10k to $100k in 5 years: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Make a Fortune appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.