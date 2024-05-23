News & Insights

Frogger Scratchers Game Jumps to Success in Missouri

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) has released an update.

Pollard Banknote celebrates Missouri Lottery’s launch of the Frogger Scratchers game, which has outperformed other $5 games by nearly 22% since its release. The game, featuring the iconic arcade character, offers players the chance to win up to $100,000, and has become the state’s top-selling $5 game over the past year. This success adds to the Frogger brand’s legacy, which continues to captivate audiences across various platforms since its inception in 1981.

