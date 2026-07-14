FROG Expands Canadian Public Sector Reach Through DCI Partnership

JFrog FROG is expanding its presence in the Canadian public sector through a partnership with Digital Commerce Intelligence (DCI), strengthening its software supply chain security and compliance capabilities.



Under the collaboration, DCI will integrate JFrog's Software Supply Chain Platform into its government-focused offerings, enabling Canadian federal, provincial and municipal organizations to automate software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, improve software transparency and comply with evolving cybersecurity standards. The partnership is designed to help public sector agencies secure software development while responding more efficiently to increasingly stringent software transparency requirements.



The collaboration expands JFrog's public sector presence as software supply chain security becomes increasingly important amid rising cyber threats and evolving regulations. Integrating JFrog's DevSecOps platform with DCI's government expertise is expected to simplify compliance, enhance software governance and strengthen cyber resilience across Canadian public institutions. The partnership also supports JFrog's strategy of broadening platform adoption through ecosystem collaborations.

JFrog Benefits From AI-Driven Software Supply Chain Security

JFrog shares have surged 47.3% year to date, significantly outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 16.9% return. The rally reflects investors' confidence in JFrog's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cloud growth, expanding software supply chain security business, and growing enterprise adoption.

JFrog Ltd. Price and Consensus

JFrog Ltd. price-consensus-chart | JFrog Ltd. Quote

The DCI partnership supports JFrog's broader strategy of becoming the trusted software supply chain platform for enterprises and government agencies. As AI coding assistants and open-source software accelerate application development, organizations increasingly need a unified platform to secure, govern and manage software throughout its lifecycle.



JFrog's platform serves as a centralized system of record for software artifacts, binaries, and AI assets across DevOps, DevSecOps and MLOps workflows. Management noted that AI is creating an "AI-fueled tsunami of binaries," driving demand for JFrog Artifactory as well as security solutions such as Curation, Xray and Advanced Security, which help prevent malicious software packages from entering production while providing continuous governance and policy enforcement.



Further expanding its portfolio, on June 2026, JFrog partnered with Anthropic to bring enterprise-grade software supply chain governance and security to Claude Code, enabling developers and AI coding agents to securely access trusted software packages, AI artifacts and governance controls directly from the JFrog Platform. Together, these initiatives strengthen JFrog's position as the trust layer for enterprise AI software development.



JFrog's expanding DevSecOps platform is translating into strong business momentum. First-quarter 2026 revenues grew 26% year over year to $154 million, while customers with more than $1 million in annual recurring revenues increased 48% to 80, reflecting rising demand for software supply chain security solutions.

JFrog Offers Strong Q2 2026 Outlook

JFrog's expanding software supply chain platform, accelerating AI adoption, and growing cloud business are expected to support long-term revenue growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, JFrog expects revenues to be between $154 million and $156 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $155.43 million, indicating continued year-over-year growth of 22.18%.



The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 33.33%.

JFrog's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, JFrog carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Digital Turbine APPS, Dell Technologies DELL and Analog Devices ADI are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Digital Turbine, Dell Technologies and Analog Devices sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



APPS shares have rallied 99% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Digital Turbine is pegged at 18.98%.



DELL shares have surged 239.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Dell Technologies is pegged at 26.35%.



Shares of ADI have gained 42.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for Analog Devices is pegged at 28.76%.

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