(FRO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Frontline (FRO) closed at $20.39, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.63% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

Shares of the shipping company have appreciated by 20.83% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Frontline in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.45, signifying a 21.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $250.3 million, indicating a 19.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.35% and +45.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Frontline. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.49% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Frontline is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Frontline has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.59 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.26, so one might conclude that Frontline is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontline PLC (FRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.