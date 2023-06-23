FRO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.32, changing hands as low as $14.30 per share. Frontline plc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.51 per share, with $19.2869 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.40.

