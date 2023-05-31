FRO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.09, changing hands as low as $13.70 per share. Frontline plc shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.51 per share, with $19.2869 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.20.

