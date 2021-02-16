FRO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.17, changing hands as high as $7.76 per share. Frontline Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.28 per share, with $11.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.50.

