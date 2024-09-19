FRO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Frontline plc (Symbol: FRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.52, changing hands as high as $23.94 per share. Frontline plc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.95 per share, with $29.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.66.

