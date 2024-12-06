FRNT Financial Shares Meeting Details Amid Postal Strike

FRNT Financial, Inc. (TSE:FRNT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FRNT Financial Inc. has made its Annual General and Special Meeting materials available online due to a Canada Post strike, encouraging shareholders to access them through their website. The company has also granted stock options to certain directors, with the first vesting date scheduled for January 2025.

For further insights into TSE:FRNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.