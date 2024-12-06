News & Insights

FRNT Financial Shares Meeting Details Amid Postal Strike

December 06, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

FRNT Financial, Inc. (TSE:FRNT) has released an update.

FRNT Financial Inc. has made its Annual General and Special Meeting materials available online due to a Canada Post strike, encouraging shareholders to access them through their website. The company has also granted stock options to certain directors, with the first vesting date scheduled for January 2025.

