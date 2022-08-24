FRME Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.01, changing hands as low as $40.84 per share. First Merchants Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRME's low point in its 52 week range is $34.07 per share, with $46.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.89.

