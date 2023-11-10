Frito-Lay Recalls Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps

(RTTNews) - Frito-Lay, a unit of food and beverage major PepsiCo, Inc., is recalling 16,100 bags of Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration or FDA.

The affected products may contain undeclared milk ingredients, a known allergen, due to the unintended presence of caramel seasoned crisps.

The recalled products come in 6 1/4 oz packages with UPC code 02840020646 and Use by date of March 12, 2024. Consumers would have been able to purchase them as early as September 13.

The called-back products were distributed to retail stores and ecommerce customers in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

No other Off The Eaten Path products, flavors, sizes have been included in the recall.

The recall was initiated after an investigation following a consumer complaint.

Those with severe allergy to milk run the risk of life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

No allergic reaction has been reported so far in relation to this matter.

The agency is urging customers who have severe sensitivity or allergy to milk to not consume the product and discard it immediately.

In similar recalls citing undeclared allergens, Fairmont Foods, Inc. last week recalled around 147,132 pounds of frozen spaghetti loops with meat sauce entree products. In October, New Jersey-based Aunt Kitty's Foods Inc. recalled around 15,728 pounds of canned ready-to-eat or RTE chicken pot pie soup products.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.