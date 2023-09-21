News & Insights

Commodities

Fringes and slime at Prada Milan Fashion Week show

Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

September 21, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Models walked amid slime falling from the ceiling at Prada's catwalk show on Thursday, as the Italian luxury label presented its latest womenswear collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons opened the Spring/Summer 2024 show with an all-grey shirt and shorts look, worn with a patterned scarf on top.

The catwalk was split in half by clear slime pouring down in the middle, a similar feature to Prada's menswear show in June.

Models wore shirts and jumpsuits with exaggerated shoulders and extra long sleeves that covered their hands, high-waisted belted shorts and sheer skirts. Jackets were large and box-shaped.

Fringes dominated many looks - featuring on floral patterned shirts as well as hanging from belts as if forming skirts.

Dresses in pastel colours had loose, white sheer top layers.

There were also all-black leather looks, some with studded pattern motifs.

Footwear consisted of slip-on heels in bright colours, studded pumps as well as all black brogues.

Models also wore large headbands that resembled hats.

The label, part of the Hong Kong-listed Prada fashion group 1913.HK which also owns label Miu Miu, drew many celebrities to its front row, including actors Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Vincent Cassel as well as South Korean boy band ENHYPEN among other famous names.

At the end, Prada and Simons were joined for their end-of-show bow by long-time design director Fabio Zambernardi, who is leaving the group, sources have said.

Milan, which will host shows by other fashion heavyweights including Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace, is the third leg of the month-long Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk calendar that began in New York in early September. Other stops include London and Paris.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Elisa Anzolin; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.