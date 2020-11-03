Friendly's Files For Bankruptcy And Will Be Sold For $2 Million

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

While business is booming in the land of bleach of sanitizing wipes, many pockets of the economy continue to languish during the pandemic.

Yesterday we got a string of bad news:



Friendly's: The iconic restaurant chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The 85-year-old company known for its milkshakes and comfort food will be sold to an investment firm called Amici Partners for $2 million (and the assumption of debt).

On a positive note, all 130 locations are expected to stay open during the bankruptcy process.

Malls: Two major mall operators filed for bankruptcy yesterday. CBL Properties, a large Tennessee-based developer, and Pennsylvania REIT have each filed for Chapter 11 protection.

Each operator primarily focuses on so-called Class-B and Class-C malls, which commend lower per-square-foot rents and are often occupied by financially weaker tenants.

AMC: Continued its steady plunge yesterday. Shares fell nearly 9% after the movie chain announced it is looking to raise $50 million by selling common equity at highly depressed prices.

Spooky: Even pre-pandemic, AMC was being crushed by $4.75 billion of debt accumulated by outfitting its theaters with plush seating and from buying competitors like Carmike and Odeon.

