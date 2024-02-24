Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (XTRA:VH2) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 16.28

The average one-year price target for Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (XTRA:VH2) has been revised to 16.28 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 14.73 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.41 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from the latest reported closing price of 15.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 46.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VH2 is 0.21%, an increase of 37.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73.97% to 743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 100K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company.

GPGCX - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 100K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 100K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 100K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 61K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

