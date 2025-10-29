Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (FDVWF) Price Target Increased by 50.38% to 97.47

The average one-year price target for Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCPK:FDVWF) has been revised to $97.47 / share. This is an increase of 50.38% from the prior estimate of $64.82 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.77 to a high of $141.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 286.34% from the latest reported closing price of $25.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDVWF is 0.06%, an increase of 66.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 94.63% to 313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

DRIOX - Driehaus International Small Cap Growth Fund holds 42K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 31.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDVWF by 65.50% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 26K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDVWF by 44.79% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 55.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDVWF by 205.14% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

