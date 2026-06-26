Friedman Stock Gains 89% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?

Friedman Industries, Incorporated FRD investors have been experiencing some short-term gains from the stock of late. Shares of the manufacturer and processor of steel products, currently operating from Longview, TX, have gained 89% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 17.1% rise. The stock also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500’s 18% and 15.8% gains, respectively, in the same time frame.

A major development of FRD in recent months includes the announcement of its promising fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results in March. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported higher sales, driven by record sales volumes, stronger customer demand, improved capacity utilization across existing facilities and contributions from the Century Metals acquisition. The flat-roll segment benefited from higher volumes, stronger pricing and the acquisition, while the tubular segment also delivered improved sales and operating performance.

Management highlighted that the Century acquisition expanded processing capabilities, geographic reach and customer relationships, strengthening the operating platform. Looking ahead, it expects first-quarter fiscal 2027 sales volumes to remain comparable with the fourth quarter and anticipates sequential margin improvement supported by higher average selling prices.

FRD’s Three Months Price Comparison



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Over the past three months, the stock’s performance has remained strong, outperforming that of its peers like Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP and TechPrecision Corporation TPCS. Ampco-Pittsburgh’s and TechPrecision’s shares have gained 42.3% and 18.6%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty and steel market volatility, the favorable share price movement suggests FRD is well-positioned to sustain its positive momentum at present.

Friedman operates through two reportable segments—flat-roll products and tubular products. The flat-roll products segment primarily generates revenues from the sale of company-owned inventory, while also generating revenues by processing and storing customer-owned material on a fee basis. The tubular products segment generates revenues from the sale of company-owned inventory.

FRD’s Operational Growth Drivers

Friedman strengthened its long-term growth platform through the acquisition of Century Metals & Supplies, which expanded its flat-roll processing capabilities, broadened its product offering and added complementary customer relationships. The acquisition has enhanced FRD’s competitive position while contributing to higher sales volumes and profitability, supporting its strategy of disciplined, value-accretive expansion.

FRD is generating stronger returns from its existing asset base by increasing capacity utilization through disciplined commercial execution and healthy customer demand. Record sales volumes were driven largely by higher throughput at legacy facilities, demonstrating that Friedman is improving operational efficiency while translating stronger demand into higher profitability.

Friedman differentiates itself through an extensive processing network that offers temper milling, cut-to-length processing, slitting, laser cutting and toll processing services. These capabilities enable the company to meet diverse customer specifications, improve service levels through rapid deliveries and serve a wide range of industrial end markets, strengthening its competitive position beyond commodity steel distribution.

Friedman’s Financial and Strategic Strengths

Steel markets remain inherently volatile, but Friedman actively manages commodity price risk through a hedging program using hot-rolled coil derivatives. Combined with disciplined commercial execution, this approach helps protect inventory values, reduce earnings volatility and deliver more consistent financial performance across steel price cycles.

Friedman enters fiscal 2027 with a strong balance sheet and efficient operations, providing the financial flexibility to pursue additional growth opportunities while navigating changing market conditions. Its healthy financial position also supports continued investment in operations and positions FRD to capitalize on favorable demand and pricing trends without compromising long-term stability.

Challenges Ahead for FRD

Friedman remains exposed to steel price volatility and fluctuations in end-market demand, which can affect product pricing, inventory values and customer purchasing activity despite its hedging strategy. Another key challenge is its dependence on a limited number of raw material suppliers, as disruptions in supply availability or unfavorable pricing could impact production schedules, operating costs and FRD’s ability to meet customer demand in a timely manner.

Friedman Stock’s Valuation

Friedman’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales of 0.4X is lower than the industry’s average of 1.9X but higher than its five-year median of 0.2X.



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Ampco-Pittsburgh and TechPrecision’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales currently stand at 0.7X and 1.1X, respectively, in the same time frame.

Our Final Take on FRD

Friedman’s recent rally has been supported by strengthening business fundamentals, including acquisition-led expansion, improved utilization of existing facilities, value-added processing capabilities and disciplined risk management. Record shipment volumes, stronger operating execution and a diversified processing platform have reinforced investor confidence in FRD's ability to generate sustainable growth across market cycles.

At the same time, investors should remain mindful of challenges stemming from steel price volatility and Friedman’s dependence on a limited supplier base, both of which could affect margins, inventory values and production flexibility. Given the cyclical nature of the steel industry, sustained execution will remain critical to maintaining operating momentum.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock continues to trade at a discount to the broader industry despite its recent rally, suggesting investors may still be underappreciating FRD's stronger operating platform, disciplined growth strategy and long-term earnings potential. At the same time, the premium to its historical valuation indicates that the market has already begun recognizing Friedman’s improving fundamentals.

For existing shareholders, Friedman’s improving operational execution and disciplined growth strategy support a constructive long-term outlook. Prospective investors may also find the stock worth monitoring, as continued progress in acquisitions, facility utilization and demand trends could provide additional upside over time.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.