Friedman Industries, Incorporated Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $9.22 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $5.35 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 48.4% to $191.78 million from $129.22 million last year.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.22 Mln. vs. $5.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $191.78 Mln vs. $129.22 Mln last year.

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