Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FRD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.7, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRD was $5.7, representing a -21.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.24 and a 53.23% increase over the 52 week low of $3.72.

FRD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). FRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.9.

