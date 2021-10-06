Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that FRD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.98, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRD was $11.98, representing a -23.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.63 and a 115.86% increase over the 52 week low of $5.55.

FRD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). FRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the frd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

