Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRD was $6.03, representing a -28.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.48 and a 7.87% increase over the 52 week low of $5.59.

FRD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). FRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRD Dividend History page.

