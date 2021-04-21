Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FRD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.94, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRD was $7.94, representing a -19.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.90 and a 92.02% increase over the 52 week low of $4.14.

FRD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). FRD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29.

