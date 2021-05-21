Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday as investors await data from the manufacturing and services sector after yesterday’s jobless claims numbers came in better than had been forecast.

While Dow Futures were up 0.3%, S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures rose 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Companies expected to report before the opening bell include Deere & Co. (DE), V.F. Corp (VFC), Foot Locker (FL) while Natuzzi SpA (NTZ) is expected to report after the market close.

Yalla Group Ltd. (YALA) was both the most actively traded stock and the biggest pre-market gainer as the stock popped 11.6% at the time of writing. The social media and entertainment platform located in the Middle East confirmed that there were certain "short attack reports" that contain distorted, unsubstantiated, misleading claims regarding the Group. The company refuted these allegations and claimed that its audited financial statements were accurate.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) was the biggest laggard in the pre-market trading as the stock plunged 10.5% at the time of writing. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced a 1:15 reverse stock split of its shares, effective May 20, 2021. From May 21, shares of Onconova will trade on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis.

In earnings news, Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), a footwear and apparel company delivered strong Q4 and FY21 results driven by extraordinary performance of its HOKA and UGG brands. The company reported Q4 earnings of $1.18 per share, up 107% from the year-ago period that topped Street estimates of $0.64 per share.

The company posted net sales of $561.19 million, up 49.7% year-on-year that surpassed Street estimates of $437.09 million.

Dave Powers, President, and CEO of the company said, “While our fourth quarter benefited from certain macro tailwinds as well as lapping last year’s disruption, the health of our brands, strength of our omni-channel organization, and our digitally focused long-term strategies provided the foundation for success over the past year, accelerating our growth trajectory. We are excited for the year ahead as we invest in the long-term evolution of Deckers to drive sustainable top and bottom-line growth.”

Chipmaker Applied Materials (AMAT) posted a blowout fiscal second quarter. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share, a jump of 83% on a year-over-year basis topping Street estimates of $1.51 per share. AMAT’s net sales rose 41% to $5.58 billion, beating Street expectations of $5.41 billion.

Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson said, “We are confident in our ability to outperform our markets as large, secular trends create sustainable demand for semiconductors and our leadership in materials engineering becomes increasingly critical to deliver new chip technologies.”

Retail company Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) posted revenues of $3.89 billion in the first quarter, which exceeded the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share in Q1 versus a net loss of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.04 per share.

Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass, said, “We are positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities during the balance of 2021 and remain firmly on track to achieving our 2023 strategic goals. Based on our first quarter results, we are raising our full year 2021 guidance.”

Global cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) reported strong fiscal Q3 results. PANW posted revenues of $1.07 billion in the fiscal third quarter, up 24% from the year-ago period beating Street estimates of $1.06 billion. The company reported earnings of $1.38 per share, up 18% year-over-year, surpassing Street estimates of $1.28 per share.

Commenting on the Q3 results, Nikesh Arora, chairman, and CEO of the company said, “The work-from-home shift earlier in the year and recent cybersecurity issues have increased the focus on security. Coupled with good execution, this has driven great strength across our business… We are pleased to be raising our guidance for fiscal year 2021 as we see these trends continuing into our fiscal fourth quarter, bolstering our confidence in our pipeline.”

Meanwhile, home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) announced a new stock buyback program of $20 billion. The new buyback program replaces the previous share authorization. Additionally, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per share, payable on June 17, 2021.

