XSMO

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSMO

June 30, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

June 30, 2023

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 180,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of XSMO were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Baytex Energy, trading up about 1.4% with over 3.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comstock Resources, up about 1.1% on volume of over 2.5 million shares. Progress Software is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.9% on the day, while Getty Realty is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

