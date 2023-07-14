The Vanguard Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 684,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of VAW were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, trading down about 5.3% with over 22.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-mcmoran, off about 2.1% on volume of over 8.7 million shares. Hawkins is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4% on the day, while Danimer Scientific is lagging other components of the Vanguard Materials ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VAW

