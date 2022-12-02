The SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 794,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 128,000. Shares of SLY were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bed Bath & Beyond, trading up about 3.8% with over 6.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Armour Residential Reit, down about 1% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Unisys is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 7.6% on the day, while Genesco is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLY

