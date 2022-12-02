Markets
SLY

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLY

December 02, 2022 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 794,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 128,000. Shares of SLY were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Bed Bath & Beyond, trading up about 3.8% with over 6.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Armour Residential Reit, down about 1% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Unisys is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 7.6% on the day, while Genesco is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLY
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLY
BBBY
ARR
UIS
GCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.