RSPU

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPU

May 03, 2024 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Utilities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 98,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of RSPU were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AES, trading off about 2.3% with over 4.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nextera Energy, up about 1.4% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Constellation Energy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 5.7% on the day.

