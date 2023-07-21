The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 364,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of RSPT were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 1% with over 29.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 1.9% on volume of over 22.0 million shares. Roper Technologies is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPT

