The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 5.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 912,000. Shares of QUAL were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading down about 0.5% with over 42.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.1% on volume of over 41.4 million shares. Public Storage is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.1% on the day, while Blackstone is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUAL

