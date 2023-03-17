Markets
QUAL

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUAL

March 17, 2023 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 5.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 912,000. Shares of QUAL were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading down about 0.5% with over 42.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 1.1% on volume of over 41.4 million shares. Public Storage is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.1% on the day, while Blackstone is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUAL
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QUAL
AAPL
NVDA
PSA
BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.