The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 485,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of QABA were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Old National Bancorp, trading up about 0.3% with over 817,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank Ozk, off about 0.6% on volume of over 616,000 shares. Crossfirst Bankshares is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.4% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QABA

