Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PKB

September 22, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

The Invesco Building & Construction ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 407,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PKB were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Home Depot, trading off about 0.1% with over 934,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Lennar, up about 0.3% on volume of over 906,000 shares. Lennox International is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Louisiana-pacific is lagging other components of the Invesco Building & Construction ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
