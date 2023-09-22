Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PKB

The Invesco Building & Construction ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 407,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PKB were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Home Depot, trading off about 0.1% with over 934,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Lennar, up about 0.3% on volume of over 906,000 shares. Lennox International is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Louisiana-pacific is lagging other components of the Invesco Building & Construction ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

