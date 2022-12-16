The Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 398,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of PIZ were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading off about 0.3% with over 26.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 4% on volume of over 9.1 million shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Friday, trading lower by about 5.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIZ

