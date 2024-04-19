Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading off about 4.8% with over 18.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Canaan, down about 1.4% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Dingdong is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 7.9% on the day, while Zhihu is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.
