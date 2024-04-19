News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

April 19, 2024 — 12:48 pm EDT

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 277,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of PGJ were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading off about 4.8% with over 18.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Canaan, down about 1.4% on volume of over 7.2 million shares. Dingdong is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 7.9% on the day, while Zhihu is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.

