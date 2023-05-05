Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 372,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of PFM were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading up about 5% with over 80.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Keycorp, up about 9.9% on volume of over 22.7 million shares. Zions is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 18.7% on the day, while Telephone and Data Systems is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 21.4%.

