News & Insights

Markets
PFM

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

May 05, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 372,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of PFM were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading up about 5% with over 80.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Keycorp, up about 9.9% on volume of over 22.7 million shares. Zions is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 18.7% on the day, while Telephone and Data Systems is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 21.4%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFM
AAPL
KEY
ZION
TDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.