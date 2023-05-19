News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PDP

May 19, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco DWA Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 264,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of PDP were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Microsoft, trading trading flat with over 19.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, up about 0.5% on volume of over 9.7 million shares. Roivant Sciences is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Dicks Sporting Goods is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
