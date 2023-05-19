The Invesco DWA Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 264,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of PDP were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Microsoft, trading trading flat with over 19.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, up about 0.5% on volume of over 9.7 million shares. Roivant Sciences is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Dicks Sporting Goods is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PDP

