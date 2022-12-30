Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PCEF

The Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 225,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 170,000. Shares of PCEF were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ), trading up about 1.8% with over 752,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR), off about 0.9% on volume of over 477,000 shares. Blackrock Capital and Income Fund (CII) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I (STK) is lagging other components of the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

