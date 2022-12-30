Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ), trading up about 1.8% with over 752,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR), off about 0.9% on volume of over 477,000 shares. Blackrock Capital and Income Fund (CII) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund I (STK) is lagging other components of the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, trading lower by about 2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PCEF
