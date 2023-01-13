Markets
PBUS

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

January 13, 2023 — 12:28 pm EST

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 149,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PBUS were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading down about 3% with over 108.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 6% on volume of over 52.1 million shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.7% on the day, while Rivian Automotive is lagging other components of the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

