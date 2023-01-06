The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 175,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of PBP were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading up about 0.4% with over 140.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 2.3% on volume of over 44.4 million shares. Costco Wholesale is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Waters is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

