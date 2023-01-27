The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 370,000. Shares of MGK were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading up about 11.8% with over 247.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 3.2% on volume of over 60.8 million shares. KLAC is lagging other components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Friday, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MGK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.