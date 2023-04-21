Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

April 21, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

The iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 203,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of IYC were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading up about 0.9% with over 67.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 3.4% on volume of over 38.9 million shares. Peloton Interactive is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Airbnb is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.

