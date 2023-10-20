The iShares Global Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 3.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 823,000. Shares of IXC were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Petroleo Brasileiro, trading down about 1.1% with over 8.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, off about 1.1% on volume of over 8.2 million shares. Kinder Morgan is the component faring the best Friday, lower by about 0.1% on the day, while Schlumberger is lagging other components of the iShares Global Energy ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXC

