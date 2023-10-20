News & Insights

Markets
IXC

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXC

October 20, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Global Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 3.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 823,000. Shares of IXC were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Petroleo Brasileiro, trading down about 1.1% with over 8.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, off about 1.1% on volume of over 8.2 million shares. Kinder Morgan is the component faring the best Friday, lower by about 0.1% on the day, while Schlumberger is lagging other components of the iShares Global Energy ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXC

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IXC
PBR
XOM
KMI
SLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.