The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of IFV were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading up about 0.8% with over 57,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Latin America Alphadex Fund (FLN), trading flat on volume of over 50,000 shares. First Trust Switzerland Alphadex Fund is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

